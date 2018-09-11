Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have begun a crackdown on the sale of expired food following a wave of xenophobic violence in Gauteng over rumours that foreign nationals were selling fake and expired goods.

Four people were killed and scores of shops were looted in violent unrest which began in Soweto‚ Johannesburg‚ and spread to other parts of the city.

According to a statement released by the Department of Economic Development‚ Tourism and Environmental affairs on Tuesday‚ expired food was confiscated during police raids in Mandeni in northern KZN.

The raid was led by the Department of Economic Development‚ Tourism and Environment Affairs‚ SAPS‚ Home Affairs‚ Department of Labour and the Mandeni Municipality.