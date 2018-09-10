South Africa

State Capture: 'Guptas pocketed more than R200-million from government communication body'

By Amil Umraw - 10 September 2018 - 12:26
Jan Gilliland from National Treasury at the state capture inquiry were he is giving evidence about some of the payments that were made to the Guptas.
Image: Masi Losi

The Gupta family pocketed more than R200-million from the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) through 11 different bank accounts belonging to its media companies.

This is according to National Treasury official Jan Gilliland‚ who testified at deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s state-capture inquiry on Monday.

Gilliland spent most of the morning describing Treasury’s Basic Accounting System‚ a programme used to monitor transactions involving departments and state entities‚ from which the payments were identified.

He said the system identified 11 different bank accounts in various names. The supplier names were all variations of Gupta media companies The New Age Media (TNA Media) and Infinity Media.

About R173-million was paid into one of the accounts‚ while approximately R38-million was paid into another.

Gilliland’s testimony will continue for the rest of the day.

X