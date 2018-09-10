Limpopo teacher in court over teen girl's rape

Limpopo police have arrested a local Bolobedu teacher for the rape of a 17-year-old teenager.

Police spokesman Colonel Ngoepe said it is alleged that on Sunday at 9pm, the victim, who is from a nearby village, met the suspect, a teacher at one of the high schools, who offered her a lift home.

"The suspect continued driving, past the victim's place of residence until at the local sports ground," Ngoepe said.

"The suspect started assaulting the victim and subsequently raped her."

The matter was reported to the police who immediately started with initial investigations until the suspect was apprehended.

"He will appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of rape," Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said child safety remains a societal responsibility and, as a result, everyone is expected to play a parental role to children at all times to prevent this type of incident from happening.