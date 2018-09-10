Kathrada Foundation slams Guptas’ ‘arrogant’ request

“Members of this family have come to represent the very antithesis of the values that we hold important in this democracy... It is something that should raise the ire of all of those who live in this country and respect not only the rule of law‚ but the processes of justice itself.

“We cannot allow the arrogance of members of the Gupta family to make a mockery of the procedure put in place to deal with the mess that they are in part accused of causing‚” said Balton.

“The Guptas want to benefit from the legal processes set up through this commission‚ but at the same time want to flee the law. They want to cross-examine witnesses‚ but are they prepared to subject themselves to cross-examination as well if they are called on to testify?

“They want to participate in the commission‚ but are they prepared to accept its recommendations while sitting plush in Dubai?”