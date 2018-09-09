‘Mark Minnie was anti-suicide’ - Co-author of Lost Boys of Bird Island speaks out

“I accepted very quickly that he had pulled the trigger himself. He did shoot himself but Mark was anti-suicide.”

Co-author of ‘Lost Boys of Bird Island’ Chris Steyn on Sunday revealed her thoughts on the controversial book which alleges top apartheid ministers molested young coloured boys on an island off the coast of Port Elizabeth.

Steyn‚ who co-authored the book with former policeman Mark Minnie who was found dead last month‚ was part of a panel discussion that saw renowned writer Marianne Thamm host the talk with Steyn and Netwerk24 journalist Maygene de Wee at the Open Book Festival in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

“Mark Minnie would have loved to have been here today‚” said Thamm.

“I want to start this talk by saying we are not here to criticise any weaknesses or allegations in this book as has been done from certain parts of the public after this book was released‚” said Thamm as she opened proceedings before a packed audience at the Fugard theatre.

Minnie allegedly shot himself dead at a friend’s farm in the Eastern Cape in August. But Steyn believes there was more to his death than meets the eye.