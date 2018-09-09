Cape Town MMC for transport Brett Herron has expressed his exasperation with the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) over its failure to play its part in co-funding a special rail enforcement unit that the city is currently training.

Herron expressed his anger on Sunday following an attack on commuters travelling on a train between Lynedoch and Eerste River on Friday evening‚ which resulted in the death of one man.

Eight other commuters were also robbed of their belongings before being thrown off the train. One commuter was found with a broken knife blade embedded in his head.

Herron said in May this year‚ Prasa had signed a memorandum of agreement and committed to co-fund the special rail enforcement unit together with the city and the Western Cape provincial government.

He said the cost to establish and operate the unit for a period of 12 months was approximately R47.9-million‚ and the cost had to be shared equally among the city‚ the provincial government and Prasa.

“Despite Prasa’s obligation‚ as confirmed by the Constitutional Court‚ to ensure a safe public transport service and all of our efforts to assist them to honour this obligation‚ we are still awaiting Prasa’s contribution of R16-million.