Suspect in Florida cash-in-transit heist shot dead in Soweto
Police shot dead a suspected robber and recovered a number of firearms after a cash-in-transit robbery at a Shell garage in Florida‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Friday afternoon.
Police said shortly after midday‚ a security guard was collecting money at the garage when he was confronted by two armed men who robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash and his firearm.
The suspects shot a tyre of the cash in transit vehicle before fleeing. At least four suspects are reported to have fled from the scene in a bakkie.
The details of the suspects’ vehicle were immediately circulated.
The suspects’ getaway vehicle was later was spotted in Dobsonville‚ Soweto‚ some 20km away‚ by Metro Police officers.
The officers gave chase and a local police vehicle patrolling the area joined the chase.
One suspect was shot and killed. An AK-47 rifle and three pistols were recovered.
Metro Police spokesman Wayne Minnaar said three boxes containing about R10‚000 were also recovered.
Police are tracking down the three other men.
Police Minister Bheki Cele said: “The swift action of police is now the business of the day; we can’t co-govern with criminals. Nothing will distract or divert our attention from creating a safe and secure environment.”
National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole praised the police and the Metro Police officers for their vigilance and bravery.