Suspect in Florida cash-in-transit heist shot dead in Soweto

Police shot dead a suspected robber and recovered a number of firearms after a cash-in-transit robbery at a Shell garage in Florida‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Friday afternoon.

Police said shortly after midday‚ a security guard was collecting money at the garage when he was confronted by two armed men who robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash and his firearm.

The suspects shot a tyre of the cash in transit vehicle before fleeing. At least four suspects are reported to have fled from the scene in a bakkie.