One dead another critical in M4 crash in KZN

One person was killed and another critically injured in an accident on the M4 on the Kwazulu-Natal North Coast.

“At 7am on Saturday morning Netcare 911 responded to reports of a serious collision on the M4 north bound near the Sibaya Precinct. Reports from the scene indicate that two light motor vehicles were involved in a collision.

“Sadly an adult male has died and a female has been left in a critical‚ both patients are believed to be drivers‚” said Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

“The patient was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 Emergency Care practitioner and transported to hospital for further treatment‚” he added.