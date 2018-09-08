African mobile users spent more than four millions hours reading books on their mobile phones in 2018.

This milestone represents an increase of 32% from the same time period last year.

These findings were announced by Opera and Worldreader.

Worldreader is an organisation that provides students and their families with a free digital library on e-readers and mobile phones while Opera is a web browser developed by a Norwegian company‚ Opera Software SAS.

The companies’ partnership started in 2015 with the aim of bringing free e-books to millions of mobile users in Africa through Opera Mini‚ the leading mobile browser in data compression.

The technology behind Opera Mini compresses text and images to 10% of their original size‚ reducing data consumption and the cost of data on a mobile phone and allowing users to spend more time reading and downloading their favourite books when using Worldreader.

“We are very happy to contribute to literacy in Africa with our Opera Mini browser as we give mobile users access to Worldreader’s vast library‚” said Richard Monday‚ vice-president for Opera in Africa.

Monday said since the partnership started‚ more than nine million new readers in Africa had been added and they now enjoyed books from different genres.

“We know that mobile phone affordability and the convenience of owning one are two big reasons why we are seeing more and more people accessing our e-book collection through their mobile devices in Africa”‚ said Colin Mcelwee‚ co-founder of Worldreader.