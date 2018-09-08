Disgruntled ANC North West regions threaten to go to court over PEC disbandment

Following the decision to disband the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) of the North West, four regions have threatened to head to court to challenge this decision.

Four disgruntled regions, namely Ngaka Modiri Molema, Bojanala, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, have written to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule in a bid to revoke the decision taken by the national executive committee to dissolve the PEC in August.

In a letter seen by SowetanLIVE, the four regions argue that the decision to dissolve the PEC was "unlawful" as the NEC failed to consult branches.

"The first of these is that the NEC did not consult with the very branches that elected the PEC, all of whom are branches in good standing. Further, our clients instruct us that the branches are dissatisfied that the relevant elected RECs were not properly consulted in the decision to disband the PEC,” reads the letter from Mabuza Attorney's.

The National Working Committee (NWC) and the party's top brass were on a two-day visit to the province and held meetings with branch and regional structures to discuss the political turmoil within the structures.

"In addition, the decision to disband the PEC is unlawful for deviating from the recommendation of the NEC's permanent deployees to the North West province. These deployees recommended that the organisation in the North West be strengthened.

"None of the deployees to any of the four regions recommended that the PEC be disbanded. In light of this fact, we require urgent reasons from the NEC why notwithstanding the recommendations of its permanent deployees, a decision was taken to disband the PEC," the letter further read.

The disbandment, which saw former President Jacob Zuma strong man Supra Mahumapelo axed as chairman of the Platinum province, follows calls by some members to ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa dissolve the provincial structure.

In a special NEC meeting on 30 August, the NEC agreed to set up an inclusive Provincial Task Team that will be seized with the task of uniting the organisation and positioning it as an effective leader of society.

The NEC is the highest decision making body of the ANC between conferences.

The NEC appointed North West premier professor Job Mokgoro as interim convenor of the province.