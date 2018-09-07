Varsity's astronomy class boosted

Students who want to become astronomers in the North West will not only learn about the stars and planets from books but they will also have the opportunity to see them in real life.

An excited North West University vice-chancellor Professor Dan Kgwadi said this ahead of the launch of an astronomy telescope on Friday.

The telescope is a 16-inch Meade LX200 GPS, housed at the Mahikeng Astronomical Observatory. It will be operated remotely, allowing learners and educators to access it from anywhere in the country, making it a powerful teaching tool.

Kgwadi said the telescope would connect the Mahikeng campus with the world.

"The good part of it is that it's going to connect the neighbouring community and the students with the heavenly bodies; one can say that."

Minister of science and technology Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will launch the project, putting the institution on par with others like the University of Cape Town.

Kgwadi said the institution was very proud.

"Because not only are we going to use it as a teaching and research tool, we will also use it for the community to access the stars," he said.