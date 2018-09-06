Deputy president David Mabuza on Thursday said peace and stability was unimaginable in South Africa if land ownership remained in the hands of the few.

While addressing the National Council of Provinces‚ Mabuza warned that if the country did not resolve the land question‚ it was merely postponing the inevitable.

“No political stability‚ peace and democracy are imaginable as long as the bulk of the land is in the hands on the few‚” he said.

He said that‚ in reality‚ the positive prospects of our shared destiny as a country was largely dependant on the ability to resolve the land question in a very responsible and a fair manner.

“If we do not take the necessary decision that will address the current state of inequality and concretely deal with the past injustices with necessary firmness and determination‚ we will be postponing the inevitable social friction that will pull us backward‚” said Mabuza.

He said comprehensive land reform to address past injustices was necessary for the country to move forward and that without it the country risked having endless social‚ racial and class frictions.

But he criticised the current land reform programme‚ saying it was hopeless‚ very slow and caused frustration among claimants due to “budgetary constraints and the willing buyer‚ willing seller approach”.

“The market led mechanism of pursuing land reform has proved to be cambusam‚ protracted and inappropriate‚” said Mabuza.