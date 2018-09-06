It has been a long and hard road for two sets of parents since the murder of their daughter Gabriella Alban in a Camps Bay hotel in 2015.

There is no clock that can be turned back‚ no hand that can erase the heartbreak of more than 120 days in a courtroom hearing how she died.

But on Thursday‚ when Judge Vincent Saldanha passes sentence on her boyfriend and killer‚ Diego Novella‚ a new chapter of healing can perhaps begin.

Alban was a 39-year-old executive who travelled to South Africa from the US in 2015 to meet her boyfriend‚ the son of a Guatemalan multi-millionaire. As a trust fund kid who had never worked‚ he had lived a life of drugs‚ parties and endless search for a purpose.

Shortly afterwards‚ Alban was found murdered in the boutique hotel room in Camps Bay with faeces and chips on her face‚ and a note on paper in lipstick saying “cerote” (“piece of s**t” in Spanish).

Beside her body lay a curling iron with which she had been sexually assaulted.

Last month‚ Alban’s mother Doris Weitz testified at the high court in Cape Town‚ taking Saldanha through the milestones of her daughter’s life before her identity in the public eye changed to that of “murder victim”.

In aggravation of sentence‚ she told the judge: “Diego Novella has given me a life sentence without parole. There will be no recovery from this. He has given Gabi’s father‚ Howdy‚ a life sentence without parole. All I can say is I hope he will not be outside of prison while I am still alive.”