Diego Novella was jailed for 20 years on Thursday for murdering his girlfriend in Cape Town in 2015.

Judge Vincent Saldanha told the Guatemalan the sentence took into account the gravity of his crime but also a measure of mercy.

Last month‚ Novella was found guilty of murdering Gabriela Kabrins Alban‚ a 39-year-old executive from New York who had come to South Africa to visit him.

Novella is the son of a Guatemalan multi-millionaire family and as a trust fund kid‚ has never worked — instead living a life of drugs‚ parties and endless travel.