Selvan Govender‚ a Verulam mechanic accused‚ alongside two others‚ of dropping a boulder from a bridge which would ultimately kill Amina Haffejee and her brother‚ Abdur Raheem‚ had stood at the ledge counting down as their car approached.

This was the evidence of investigating officer Ivan Padayachee in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in opposition to Govender’s bid for bail.

Govender‚ with his 23-year-old son‚ Nathan‚ and his employee‚ Qiniso Gumbi‚ 21‚ face two counts of murder. One man‚ who has yet to be named‚ remains at large.

The state is expected to use five witness statements as the basis for the case against the three – that together they hauled a boulder on to the bridge and dropped it on to the car below.

“The four accused were seen at the bridge with a rock. Accused number one (Selvan Govender) was heard counting down 4‚3‚2‚1 and then accused number 3 (Qiniso Gumbi) and the suspect who is still outstanding dropped the rock‚” he said.

This‚ Padayachee told the court‚ was how the three had acted in common purpose.