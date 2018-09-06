Activists take long walk to seat of power

With swollen feet, a group of nine student activists from North West arrived at Union Buildings on Wednesday after their 310km walk.

Former North West University SRC president Dikago Pule said they travelled to Pretoria to deliver memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They are demanding that Ramaphosa pardon all #FeesMustFall activists who have been charged.

The group started their journey in Mahikeng on Monday last week. There were initially 16 of them but only nine made it to the Union Buildings after others gave up after 20km.

A visibly exhausted Pule said it was not easy as they did not have money and they depended on donors.