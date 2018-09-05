Top 6 UJ students gear up for workplace setting

Harmony Nkambule did not have much while growing up in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

But the 22-year-old knew that getting educated was the only way she could change her family situation for the better.

Nkambule, an honours degree student in accounting, is one of six University of Johannesburg (UJ) students who have been chosen as part of a select group of 100 top students for the 2018 Gradstar Awards.

These are students who have shown potential in leadership skills and readiness for the workplace in addition to their academic performance. Nkambule and fellow UJ students - Mfanafuthi Methula, Dineo Mogoru, Sibongakonke Kheswa, Tiisetso Mogadime and Nolwazi Mbambo - will attend employer workshops.

At these workshops, the top 100 graduates will compete for a spot in the "10 of the finest" and the winners will be announced during an award ceremony that will take place on September 26 during a gala dinner at Indaba Hotel in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.