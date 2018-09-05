The building housing the offices of the Gauteng Health and Human Settlements on Sauer Street in downtown Johannesburg caught fire on Wednesday morning‚ forcing the evacuation of office workers.

Photographs from the scene being shared on social media show one person‚ believed to be a firefighter‚ has died.

“We can confirm one fatality at present‚” the City of Johannesburg Department of Public Safety said.

Along with JMPD Safety‚ the City of Joburg EMS personnel and ER24 paramedics are on the scene.

More details to follow.