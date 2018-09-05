South Africa

Man dies as fire engulfs health and housing departments building in Joburg CBD

By Staff reporter - 05 September 2018 - 12:03
The Gauteng Health Department building on fire in the Johannesburg CBD.
The Gauteng Health Department building on fire in the Johannesburg CBD.
Image: MDUDUZU NDZINGI

The building housing the offices of the Gauteng Health and Human Settlements on Sauer Street in downtown Johannesburg caught fire on Wednesday morning‚ forcing the evacuation of office workers.

Photographs from the scene being shared on social media show one person‚ believed to be a firefighter‚ has died.

“We can confirm one fatality at present‚” the City of Johannesburg Department of Public Safety said.

Along with JMPD Safety‚ the City of Joburg EMS personnel and ER24 paramedics are on the scene.

More details to follow.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
Explainer: What the recession means for SA
X