Man dies as fire engulfs health and housing departments building in Joburg CBD
The building housing the offices of the Gauteng Health and Human Settlements on Sauer Street in downtown Johannesburg caught fire on Wednesday morning‚ forcing the evacuation of office workers.
Photographs from the scene being shared on social media show one person‚ believed to be a firefighter‚ has died.
“We can confirm one fatality at present‚” the City of Johannesburg Department of Public Safety said.
Along with JMPD Safety‚ the City of Joburg EMS personnel and ER24 paramedics are on the scene.
More details to follow.
⚠️Alert⚠️— Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) September 5, 2018
ProvGov Dept building on fire at Sauer and Albertina Sisulu@JMPDSafety and @CityofJoburgEMS on scene
Avoid area pic.twitter.com/A4jXuQC7Mr
We're on scene of another structural fire in the Joburg CBD on Sauer street. More details to follow. Images by @Zwane_2Li2Ls pic.twitter.com/kvAarPiSCE— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) September 5, 2018