It's been three weeks but pensioner Bacabangile Ngcobo from KwaHlabisa in northern KwaZulu-Natal is still in pain after she was allegedly assaulted by a teenage girl following an argument over iJuba.

Sitting outside her modest home in rural KwaZulu-Natal‚ where she was visited by this publication on Monday‚ Ngcobo‚ 69‚ said she was still emotionally traumatised after she was allegedly assaulted by a 19-year-old matric pupil - a distant relative - over the older woman's sorghum beer.

A video of the alleged attack has gone viral‚ causing outrage on social media.

“I am in so much pain‚ my right breast‚ my back and most of my body still aches from the beating‚” an emotional Ngcobo told a delegation of concerned officials from the Democratic Alliance and media.

Ngcobo said that although she had been to see a doctor‚ she could still feel the pain from the lashing.

After the assault‚ Ngcobo alleged that she went to the girl's family but the family did nothing to reprimand the girl.