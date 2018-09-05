Four firefighters rescued from burning building

The team of firefighters was trying to put out a fire on the 24th floor of the building that houses three government departments - the departments of health, local government and human settlements.

Emergency Medical Services CEO Lesiba Malotana said it looked like the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

Malotana said the fire started at about 10am. He said the fire hydrants at the building were first used to fight off the fire but when it spread emergency services were called.