She chaired the city’s Oostenberg sub-council in 2006 when she claimed to represent the provincial housing department in a letter to a representative of the developer‚ Faizel Davids. In the letter‚ she purported to appoint the company for the construction of 33 RDP houses in Malibu Village‚ Blue Downs.

“It is further confirmed that I‚ Wilma Brady‚ chairperson: Oostenberg Subcouncil 21‚ on behalf of the provincial housing department‚ appointed Lelethu Properties & Development to develop the serviced land as set out above‚” the letter read in part.

According to the prosecution‚ Brady misrepresented to the company that she could select private developers to build houses and allocate land. She also used Premier Helen Zille’s name to dupe the company into believing she had the authority to appoint it.

Tommy Beukes‚ an architect tasked by Davids to present the company’s plans to Brady‚ testified that she indicated she “preferred a tiled roof instead of a corrugated roof and a proper bathroom‚ which was not found in an RDP house”.

Court documents said: “When [Beukes] gave the plans to [Brady]‚ she telephoned him afterwards and mentioned that the plans were not drafted according to what they previously discussed.

“She stated that she could not present those plans to Mrs Helen Zille. When asked about the processes [Brady] discussed with them prior to any building works‚ she indicated that she would talk to people in government and report back to them. The finances were not yet organised at the time.”