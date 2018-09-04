Two men and a woman have been arrested after brazenly attempting to steal thousands of litres of diesel in Mpumalanga.

Police said six men‚ carrying firearms‚ entered a mine in Breyten near Ermelo on Monday. They told two security guards they wanted to buy diesel. Other employees who were on duty got suspicious about the proposed transaction‚ however‚ and contacted the police.

When police arrived at the scene‚ the suspects ran away. However‚ one of them was arrested. The others managed to escape‚ leaving behind two bakkies and a tanker.