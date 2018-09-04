Pastor offers words of comfort after deadly munitions factory blast

Eight people were killed in the powerful explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory on the outskirts of the city on Monday afternoon. Many Macassar residents worked at the plant.

Pastor Adrian Manuel reached out to the devastated community in a broadcast on Facebook on Monday evening.

“Today‚ a great tragedy has hit the community of Macassar‚ an explosion at the Denel munitions occurred … such a severe explosion that was felt throughout our community‚” he said.