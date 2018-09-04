Ocean Basket manager 'assaulted' by colleague at the Jozi eatery

An Ocean Basket male employee has been arrested following an altercation that left his female manager with bruises on her face and stitches above her eye.

The manager of the Ocean Basket in Killarney, Phumeza Williams, was assaulted at the Johannesburg-based eatery on Friday evening following an argument with one of her employees.

Pictures of Williams, which were on Tuesday circulated on social media, showed blood oozing from a cut above her left eye and a bruise on her chin.

Apparently a scuffle ensued between the two following an argument relating to the collection of customer orders.

The owner of the franchise Kershan Govender on Friday night told SowetanLIVE that he was investigating the matter. "I'm busy interviewing other workers in order to find out what has really happened," he said.

Govender said he has spoken to Williams and wanted to get both sides of the story before deciding on the way forward. Govender, who added that both employees would face a disciplinary hearing, said he promised Williams that he will give her any support she requires to overcome the ordeal.

Williams last night declined to comment. Her family member, who preferred to remain anonymous, however said the altercation was sparked when Williams slapped the male employee who was using a series of profanities at her work.

"The employee started swearing at Williams following an argument about customer orders,” said the relative.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was on opened on Friday and the suspect was arrested on the same day.

"The suspect appeared in court on Monday and we're still waiting for the docket from the National Prosecuting Authority on whether to proceed with the case," he said.