Lotto millions 'a gift from God' says pastor.

A pastor recently won what he considers to be a gift from God - a R15m Lotto jackpot.

"The 59-year-old pastor from Polokwane in Limpopo said his winnings were a gift from God," Lottery operator Ithuba said in a statement on Monday.

"Excited, the winner said he wanted to use his millions to uplift the church and to give back to those closest to him, who were financially helpful towards his family during their most trying times."

The pastor, who was not identified, told Ithuba he also wanted to spoil his wife.

"I plan to spoil my wife of 20 years as a token of appreciation to her, for sticking by my side when the going was tough. People used to tell her to leave me because I was broke. Today, I'm a millionaire!"