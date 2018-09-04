Denel explosion deaths are ‘heartbreaking’‚ says company chair

He said the blast produced “tremendous” heat. He was joined at a media briefing by the state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba in comforting families.

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services said on Monday that eight people died in the blast. But Schulze said they cannot confirm the deaths as no bodies have been recovered.

“We are not able to access the site yet; it’s not safe yet. There are falling rocks and stones and propellant‚ and extreme heat‚” Schulze said.

Hlahla said: “The affected area has been cordoned off‚ having been declared unsafe. The company has taken all the necessary precautions to enable an investigation into the accident to commence today [Tuesday].”

Schulze said the plant is one of the largest of its kind in the world and South Africa’s only large-calibre munitions production facility.

The complex contained 400 buildings‚ each with blast walls to prevent a chain reaction in the event of an explosion like Monday’s. RDM management said on Monday the explosion destroyed the entire building and surrounding blast walls.