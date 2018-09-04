Bring me proof of 'fake food' - Motsoaledi calls on public

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has called on the public to bring forward evidence of "fake food" sold in township spaza shops.

Motsoaledi said recent inspections by his departments on a number of business premises last month had found no fake food.

His comments come a week after violence erupted in Soweto with residents accusing foreign spaza shop owners of selling them "fake" and expired food.

The minister said he had heard of allegations of rice made from plastic but no one had come forward with products to be tested.