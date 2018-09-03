Sack Mally Mokoena, says Mashaba

Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Uhuru Moiloa is set to deal with a recommendation from the City of Johannesburg that he removes an ANC councillor from office.

On Sunday, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the council received a report on Thursday tabling the outcomes of an ethics committee which was looking at the conduct of former MMC for group corporate and shared services councillor Mally Mokoena

According to Mashaba, in June 2016, speaker of council Vasco da Gama received a letter of complaint from former MEC Paul Mashatile, in which he called for an investigation into allegations of corruption against Mokoena.

Mashatile's letter was related to allegations that Mokoena removed a "competent and capable administrator" from office without cause in order to replace her with her niece.

She allegedly provided her niece with interview questions prior to the interview.