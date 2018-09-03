Garden for aged destroyed

A Pretoria ward councillor has been accused of "intentionally" destroying an old age day care centre vegetable garden and protective wall in Atteridgeville.

This after a bulldozer, allegedly ordered by local councillor Makopo Makola, broke down the wall surrounding the garden belonging to 36 elderly people at Bahlamedi Elderly Group, destroying all vegetables in it.

According to the coordinator of the elderly centre, Polly Letswalo, they have been running the vegetable garden since 1994.

She said they were shocked to find their wall destroyed last month.

"We asked the councillor, but he said he knew nothing. We called the local waste management office to enquire who sent the bulldozer, and they said the bulldozer was not assigned to destroy the garden," Letswalo said.

She said they discovered the bulldozer was re-assigned by Makola to break down the wall.

Makola said the garden was destroyed by mistake.