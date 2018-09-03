Father and son in the dock for murder
A 12-year-old son of murdered Brits farmer is expected to testify in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria today about the murder of his father.
Muraga Mavula was assaulted and driven over with a vehicle allegedly by a neighbouring farmer Schalk Myburgh, 56, and his son Schalk Junior in Brits, North West on December 28 2015. The suspects, charged with murder, are out on R500 bail each.
Mavula’s widow Annah, 55, previously testified that on the evening of the killing the deceased had left their home with their two teenage sons to look for a missing goat. Moments later her daughter received a call from the deceased who said “the white people are killing me”.
She drove to the scene and, as she turned into Masakhe Road, she noticed her husband's bakkie parked on the side of the road. Nearby there was a dead goat and the body of her husband lay not far from the animal.
The defence argues that the suspects were on their way home when they noticed men with carcasses of two dead animals. They asked who owned the animals but a fight broke between them and Mavula. The suspects claimed they fled after the tussle.
The post-mortem mentions the cause of death as "blunt force‚ multiple injuries".