Father and son in the dock for murder

A 12-year-old son of murdered Brits farmer is expected to testify in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria today about the murder of his father.

Muraga Mavula was assaulted and driven over with a vehicle allegedly by a neighbouring farmer Schalk Myburgh, 56, and his son Schalk Junior in Brits, North West on December 28 2015. The suspects, charged with murder, are out on R500 bail each.

Mavula’s widow Annah, 55, previously testified that on the evening of the killing the deceased had left their home with their two teenage sons to look for a missing goat. Moments later her daughter received a call from the deceased who said “the white people are killing me”.