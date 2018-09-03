DA expels its Mogale City councillor allegedly for exiting a WhatsApp group

The DA has expelled its councillor in the Mogale City municipality in Krugersdorp, on the west rand, for allegedly removing herself from the constituency WhatsApp group.

Ntombikaise Tracy Lebe, who was the ward 25 councillor, also allegedly failed to meet the DA's targets and was absent from caucus meetings.

She also faces accusations of ignoring requests to discuss her non-performance.

The decision to terminate Lebe's membership was taken by the Gauteng provincial disciplinary committee in her absence in March.

Lebe has now filed papers in the high court in Johannesburg challenging her removal as a councillor, and the termination of her membership.