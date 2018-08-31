Makhura distributes expropriated land in Ekurhuleni

The Gauteng government will not disclose land identified for expropriation without compensation as part of its rapid land release programme, premier David Makhura said on Friday at the launch of the programme in Palm Ridge Extension 10, Ekurhuleni.

The programme prioritises the release of land by identifying parcels of unused land and distributing it for people to build houses.

Asked how much land the government had to spare to cater for this programme, Makhura said: “We will not disclose to you which farms or which land parcels have been identified for expropriation. There are some farmers and land owners who have come forward and said they want to work with us and make their land available.”