Court withdraws fraud charges against ex-transport minister Sbu Ndebele

The Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Friday dropped charges against former transport minister Sbu Ndebele.

Ndebele was facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

He told SowetanLIVE: “Let me reserve [my] comment. This thing has been going on from December 2015 and has been postponed 14 times. Each time you even fly from Australia [where he was high commissioner until October 2017 when he resigned] for a 10-minute [court] session. It has been a very difficult thing [to have happened] to me. I am relieved.”

SowetanLIVE is yet to establish whether or not charges against his co-accused have also been withdrawn.

The four men - George Mahlalela, Zakhele Thwala, Tebogo Mphuthi and Justin Ncube - were charged with arranging kickbacks in exchange for a five-year contract extension for the management of the Electronic National Traffic Information System.