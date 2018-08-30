We managed to save a sinking giant ship - Msimanga

The DA-led multi-party administration was elected into office to carry out the mandate of combating corruption, ensuring clean governance and better service deliver, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga told the council sitting on Thursday.

Msimanga said this had been a tough mission, adding that however, he was proud his administration had indeed brought significant change to Tshwane.

“When we came in we set out to provide a stable, reliable, decisive and progressive political and administrative leadership. Together with the support of our coalition partners we were able to save a sinking ship,” he said.

The mayor was delivering his executive report to council ahead of a motion of no confidence against him by the ANC and the EFF.

He said the track record of his administration shows how hard they have worked to get Tshwane back on track, how much they have done to combat corruption and maladministration and deliver better services to residents.