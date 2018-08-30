Medical students expose Russian varsity hell

A group of medical students from Mpumalanga studying in Russia have vowed not to return to Astrakhan State University, claiming it was like a "sangoma's hut".

The 53 students and their parents marched to the Mpumalanga government on Wednesday demanding to be removed from the university and also demanding the removal of a middle man facilitating for students in the province to study in Russia.

The students accused the middleman, known only as "Racus", of telling female students to engage in prostitution to avoid paying too much in taxi fares.

The students, who are in their third year of study, said they have never had practicals, the university has no laboratory and it looked like a dump site.

"First when we went there in 2016 they left us [stranded] at night without enough money. When we told the Racus guy, he told us that female students should wear short skirts to make the taxi drivers lower their prices.

"There are no functional labs, no English as a medium of instruction," medical student Sibusiso Sikhosana said.