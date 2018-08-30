Walking away from an abusive relationship is a sign of strength‚ Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille told 130 residents of women’s shelters on Thursday.

“Your bravery and determination are an inspiration to all Capetonians. I can understand that your journey has been very tough. But you are here because you are tougher‚” De Lille told the women at a “day of elegance” function to end women’s month.

“Like many of you here today‚ I too started a new journey this month when I announced my resignation as mayor of Cape Town.

“I would never want to make light of the struggle you have faced and the violence or trying circumstances you have endured. But I‚ too‚ decided enough is enough.

“Things will be tough in the future but it can never be as bad as it was. I am charged up and ready to take on my future.”