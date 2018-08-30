EFF wants senior government officials investigated for corruption

The EFF has called on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate allegations of corruption against four senior officials at the department of justice and constitutional development.

In a letter to Mkhwebane, which SowetanLive has seen, EFF general secretary Godrich Gardee said the officials are allegedly involved in corrupt activities that involve irregular awarding of tenders. “It is our conviction that they are involved in corrupt activities," said Gardee.

"Two separate and independent reports into these scandals, commissioned by the department of justice and constitutional development itself, as well as the auditor-general’s office, reached an overlapping conclusion several months ago that the two tenders involving Polokwane High Court and periodical courts containers were awarded irregularly.”

Gardee added that the reports point to the specific involvement of the department's executives - Lourain Rossouw, Livashni Surjbally, Blommerus Miller and Sanjay Singh.

“We therefore request the public protector to look into this and help uproot corruption, firstly by ensuring these individuals are held accountable. Secondly, to find reasons why the minister, despite knowledge of these findings, did not act on the officials."

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, has confirmed that the complaint has been received.