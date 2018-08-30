EFF walkout weakens ANC case to oust Msimanga

ANC councillors at the Tshwane metro council on Thursday tried to convince their EFF counterparts to reconsider their walkout and return to the chamber.

The EFF, which the ANC relies on to oust Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, walked out of council chambers after speaker Katlego Mathebe threw out the party's motion of no confidence in the mayor.

Mathebe, who the EFF accused of arrogance, disallowed the Red Berets motion because it was sent via WhatsApp. EFF caucus leader Benjamin Disoloane vowed that they will not return to council chambers, saying the party will approach the court to force Mathebe to accept their motion.

“We are not going to be part of the wrong things happening in there,” said Disoloane.

While the EFF’s walkout has thrown the intention to oust Msimanga in the balance, the ANC has said it will proceed with its motion of no confidence. Lesego Makhubela, who during the course of this week has been referring to Msimanga as an outgoing mayor, said there is no turning back.

“Whether this motion succeeds or not, we have a solid plan. The motion in the Nelson Mandela Bay took four successive councils before it could eventually succeed. The ANC is not going to walk away,” he said, adding that he was “perplexed” by the EFF’s actions.