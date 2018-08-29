Limpopo university students walk out from difficult test
A philosophy class from the University of Limpopo staged a walkout from their test on Tuesday after complaining that the questions were too hard.
In various videos on social media platforms, the students can be seen packing up after declaring that the test was difficult. In one video, a female student pulls out from her bra what looks like [study] notes as she dances in celebration of the walkout. In another video the students complain that "the exam will kill them".
Twitter users were shocked at their antics:
@beykay tweeted: “Mxm… these people wanted free education; they got it [and] now they want 1+1 tests.”
@Ishaad71 tweeted: “When school pass rate is 33.3% the pressure is felt at tertiary level. Who’s fooling who?”
“This is really not funny, It’s sad many would have died for the opportunity to sit in that hall and write… it’s disappointing. People should stop feeling entitled,” tweeted @CeciliaMunyai.
@sirboring_26 tweeted: “So are they gonna walk out of their professions when faced with a problem? This is an insult to tertiary education which is practically 80% self-study.”
@TboozeSA tweeted: “Is this a joke? God bless taxpayers' money. I’m sure there were students who were prepared to write and now these guys decide to disturb everyone.”
Meanwhile, some questioned if education has lost its value now that it is free.
@DrMacheke tweeted: “This is the problem of free education, they know that they will never lose anything, their parents don’t lose anything.”
@Kulaniirish tweeted: “It's disappointing, but I'm not surprised. If you get something for free, you barely place any value to it.”