Cop given marching orders over the 'k-word'

A senior Limpopo policeman has been fired "with immediate effect" for allegedly calling a junior colleague by the k-word.

According to Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Brigadier Eddie Enslin, who was the station commander at the Mankweng police station near Polokwane, was given the marching orders on Monday.

This follows an alleged incident which happened on February 17 at the station, said Nelson Maisela, Popcru provincial deputy secretary.

"During an argument over office space, Enslin had allegedly called Sergeant Moses Molepo [by] the k-word. Several witnesses alluded to this during the hearing."

The alleged incident happened while offices at the station were undergoing renovations.

"It is alleged Molepo, who was told to occupy a certain office by his commander, was allegedly ordered by Enslin to vacate the office, resulting in an argument between the two."

Enslin allegedly hurled racial insults at Molepo, who is also a shop steward, and also a physical scuffle allegedly broke out. Molepo opened a criminal case against Enslin and further turned to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for help.

Head of the SAHRC in Limpopo Victor Mavhidula confirmed the matter was investigated, together with several cases of racism involving police officers in the province.

"We are happy at the outcome of the case against Enslin and we believe that it will send a clear message that racism has no place in our society," said Mavhidula on Tuesday.

Molepo has since refused to comment and referred inquiries to Mojapelo, who confirmed the dismissal of Enslin.

"I can confirm that the SAPS management has taken a decision to dismiss Brigadier Enslin from work over his conduct. And the dismissal is with immediate effect," said Mojapelo.

"This is an indication that as the police we do not tolerate any form of racism within our ranks. And we hope it will serve as a warning to other members to refrain from uttering racist statements towards colleagues or anyone for that matter," he added.

Approached for comment, Enslin said on Tuesday that he was still deciding on the way forward.

"I'm still weighing my options over my dismissal and have no comment to make."