De Jager said a lot of work had gone into making sure that power and water were restored in all affected areas since the substation caught fire.

“A lot of people have been working behind the scenes. When I went to the site yesterday [Tuesday]‚ there were about 40 people on site. Physical workers keep relieving each other because the work that goes into releasing transformers is immense.”

“This has been amazing. The work that would have taken weeks to do‚ was done in 72 hours. This is because from July 1‚ at the start of the new financial year‚ we started spending money on refurbishing old transformers.”

He said the city was aiming at refurbishing 55 transformers by the end of the next financial year. “Some transformers are quite old‚” De Jager said.

Meanwhile‚ the City of Tshwane confirmed that Rand Water was planning a shutdown of the water supply to Hartebeeshoek Reservoir in Akasia‚ north of Pretoria‚ next week.

The shutdown – taking place on September 5 from 6am to 6am the following morning – was “necessitated by the need to carry out emergency repairs on a damaged 1‚500mm diameter isolating valve at the reservoir”.

Reservoirs that are supplied by the Hartebeeshoek reservoir will be filled to capacity to ensure provision of water to residents during the shutdown period‚ the city said.

“However‚ residents are cautioned to use water sparingly to avoid the rapid drop in water level in the reservoir – a situation that will lead to service interruption.”

If there was an interruption‚ the city said‚ residents in the following areas would be affected: - Ga-Rankuwa; - Ga-Rankuwa Industrial; - Mabopane; - Wintervel; - Soshanguve; - New Eersterust; and - Rosslyn