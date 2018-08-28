South Africa

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry Day 5

By Staff Reporter - 28 August 2018 - 11:05
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor appears before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: MASI LOSI

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor detailed how members of the controversial Gupta family allegedly tried to capture her allegiance in exchange for a cabinet post‚ when she started testifying at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday.

Mentor began her testimony with an account of what transpired on her controversial trip to China during a state visit in 2010 when she chaired the portfolio committee on public enterprises.

Today is the second day of her testimony. 

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor is testifying at the inquiry into state capture.

