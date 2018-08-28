WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry Day 5

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor detailed how members of the controversial Gupta family allegedly tried to capture her allegiance in exchange for a cabinet post‚ when she started testifying at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday.

Mentor began her testimony with an account of what transpired on her controversial trip to China during a state visit in 2010 when she chaired the portfolio committee on public enterprises.

Today is the second day of her testimony.