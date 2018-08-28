Judge Raymond Zondo has ordered the legal team of the state capture commission to urgently intervene to secure the safety of former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ after she tearfully told him that she was afraid her hotel room had been tampered with.

Mentor informed the judge at the end of her second day of testimony at the inquiry that she did not want to be “alarmist”‚ but that she had discovered two nights before that the latch on her room door was not working. She said she had been staying in the same room every time she travelled to Johannesburg for the commission’s business and for meetings with her lawyers.

Mentor said she alerted the hotel staff that her room was unable to lock and they told her that it had been fixed.

With her voice breaking‚ Mentor said she went back to her room on Tuesday morning as she had forgotten her glasses – and she found that the door would not open with her key card. She said she then turned the handle and the door opened freely.

Wiping away tears‚ Mentor told the judge she did not know what awaited her when she went back to her room after being at the commission the whole day.