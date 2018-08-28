TUT mulls changes to academic calendar

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will next week go to Senate to propose the adjustment of the academic calendar to compensate for the five days lost during the period of mourning the death of a student a week ago.

On Monday, the university suspended academic activities for the rest of the week to mourn the death of law student Katlego Andries Monareng who will be buried on Saturday in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Professor Stanley Mukhola, the deputy vice-chancellor of teaching, learning and technology, said on Tuesday the mourning period will result in the loss of valuable learning and teaching time, saying this had to be mitigated.

“This [Tuesday] morning we met with the executive deans to map a way forward on how we can salvage the time that we are losing this week. If you lose five days, it means our academic calendar is affected, so we decided that we are going to Senate on Monday to propose the shifting of our core calendar,” said Mukhola.