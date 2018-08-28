Suspended NSFAS executive probed for maladministration

National Student Financial Aid (NSFAS) executive officer Steven Zwane has been suspended with immediate effect on allegations of maladministration.

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said on Tuesday Zwane had been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of an investigation. Zwane's suspension comes after the resignation of NSFAS chairperson Sizwe Nxasana early in August.

These events are unfolding at a time when the scheme is under a lot of pressure. Last month, higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor asked that the applications for 2019 be paused in order to clear the 2017-2018 backlog. In line with a ministerial mandate to oversee the management, governance and administration of the entity, NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen is in the process of reviewing the scheme's governance.

Mamabolo said this would include forensic and other investigations currently under way.