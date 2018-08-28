Convicted South African drug mule Coetzee Tyron Lee was sentenced to death in Vietnam on Tuesday‚ the department of international relations and cooperation confirmed.

“The man [Lee] was arrested and charged with drug smuggling in 2016. An official from the South African mission in Vietnam was in court when the sentence was handed down‚” Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said.

“The family of the man has been informed of the latest developments‚ and the department [Dirco] is rendering consular support to them.”

Lee got the death sentence in Ho Chi Minh City and is‚ according to Dirco‚ one of about 800 South Africans jailed abroad.

“The department [Dirco] once again calls on South Africans travelling abroad to familiarise themselves with the legal and cultural practices of the countries they are visiting. South Africans are warned against taking part in any unlawful activities‚” said Mabaya.