NSFAS boss Steven Zwane suspended

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) suspended its executive officer Steven Zwane with immediate effect on Monday evening.

“The suspension follows allegations of maladministration against Mr Zwane. To ensure fairness and allow the process to proceed uninhibited‚ Mr Zwane has been relieved from his duties pending the outcome of the investigation‚” NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said.

Zwane's suspension comes after the resignation of the Sizwe Nxasana who was the chairperson of the financial aid scheme. These events surface at a time when the scheme is under a lot of pressure.