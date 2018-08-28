In the video‚ which appears to have been taken by a City Power employee‚ the employee walks outside and suddenly shouts to his colleagues that there is a fire. He points his camera at the transformer which‚ at the time‚ is spilling oil.

With the camera still in hand‚ he runs back inside the premises to inform his colleagues of the blaze

One of his colleagues is seen running out to tend to the blaze while he follows behind him as plumes of black smoke start to fill the air.

Mashaba said he had since advised City Power to refer the matter to the city’s Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) and the South African Police Services for further investigation.

"This administration stands for the rule of law and for ensuring that all our infrastructure is effectively utilised for the benefit our residents. We therefore cannot allow criminals to visit wanton acts of crime on City infrastructure‚" he said.

"This substation provides electricity to large surrounding areas of residents and businesses‚ and powers the Rand Water facility in the vicinity. The Rand Water infrastructure‚ powered by this substation‚ pumps water to approximately 40% of Johannesburg‚ as well as parts of the West Rand and Rustenberg. City Power engineers and technicians have worked throughout the night to repair the substation‚" he added.