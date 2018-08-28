It is understood that the teacher‚ whose identity is known to this publication‚ resigned from the Westville Girls High School on Monday.

In a letter issued by the school on Tuesday principal Catherine Raw outlined the scope of the school’s probe into the matter‚ which was initiated last week.

“I am sad and troubled to let you know that one of our staff stepped out of her role of teacher and used her position of parent in the classroom to make racist remarks and share her biased opinion of the South African political situation.”

“By doing this‚ not only did she break the law and violated the code of the school‚ but she also created a hurtful and unsafe environment for the learners in her class‚” Raw wrote.