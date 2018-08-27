Two Pretoria women convicted of burning a schoolgirl to death to be sentenced

The two women who kidnapped and doused Boitumelo Dlamini with petrol before setting her alight in an apparent jealous fight over a boyfriend will be sentenced today.

Cynthia Mosupi and Sharon Twala were found guilty of kidnapping and murdering the 18-year-old from Elatsa Secondary School in Lethlabile, near Brits in North West in 2015.

The pair was found guilty in October 2017 and is expected to be handed down sentencing today in the North Gauteng High Court.

Dlamini was killed because Mosupi was angered by her romantic involvement with the father of her child.

In their previous court appearance, Mosupi’s lawyer, Paulos Motsweni, told the court that his client was not in the right frame of mind when she committed the crime as she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.